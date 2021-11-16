Gov. Abbott Files Petition Against COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Gov. Greg Abbott (R) filed a petition in the U.S Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit against the COVID-19 vaccination mandate imposed by the labor regulation department, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

"OSHA is trying to deliver on President Biden's empty threat that 'if these governors won't help us beat the pandemic, I'll use my power as President to get them out of the way.' Governor Abbott's Executive Order GA-40 need not yield to President Biden's unconstitutional power grab."

Governor Abbot is urging the court to eliminate OSHA's vaccine mandate and confirm that his Executive Order GA-40 is not preempted. "This Court should vacate OSHA's Mandate, which 'runs afoul of the statute from which it draws its power and likely, violates the constitutional structure that safeguards our collective liberty."