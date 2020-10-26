Gov. Abbott Announces Virtual Music Friendly Community Workshop for City of Arlington

Gov. Greg Abbott has announced the Texas Music Office and the Levitt Pavilion Arlington will co-host a virtual Music Friendly Community workshop on Tuesday.

Chip Adams, the Texas Music Office Community Relations and Outreach Specialist, will co-host the workshop via livestream. Adams will represent the Texas Music Office, answer questions, and speak about the Music Friendly Community program.

According to Abbott, participation in the program provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development. Participation also lets industry professionals know that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth.

Arlington's workshop is the first step in the certification process, Abbott said. Once certified, Arlington will join more than 15 other Texas cities that have earned the "Music Friendly" designation.

"As our focus is on safely and strategically reopening and revitalizing all aspects of the Lone Star State-work, school, entertainment, and culture-Texas is committed to working alongside industry leaders in Arlington to ensure they have the knowledge and tools they need," Abbott said. "Music is a big part of the Texas brand, and I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities like Arlington to succeed."