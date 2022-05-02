Dallas Zoo

Got Tree Trimmings? The Dallas Zoo's Animals Are Interested

Dallas Zoo

If you're planning to do some landscaping, the Dallas Zoo wants your fresh trimmings.

The Dallas Zoo posted on its Facebook page and Twitter that tender shoots, twigs and green leaves of trees and shrubs make up a crucial part of the diet of many of the animals.

Animals like giraffes and elephants really like pear, elm, photinia, mulberry and pecan. The zoo's website offers photos a list of most-liked foliage as well as answers to a variety of questions.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

If you have freshly cut tree trimmings or landscaping, all you have to do is fill out the form on the zoo's website and the zoo staff will coordinate pick-up or drop-off.

This article tagged under:

Dallas ZooDallasDallas Countylandscaping
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us