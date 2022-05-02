Got Tree Trimmings? The Dallas Zoo's Animals Are Interested

If you're planning to do some landscaping, the Dallas Zoo wants your fresh trimmings.

The Dallas Zoo posted on its Facebook page and Twitter that tender shoots, twigs and green leaves of trees and shrubs make up a crucial part of the diet of many of the animals.

Tree trimming this weekend? 🌿 Many of our animals eat browse (tender shoots, twigs, and green leaves of trees and shrubs). Learn more about donating your freshly cut tree trimming or felled landscaping at https://t.co/DHlThH0Ogg. pic.twitter.com/teaaUdD2DX — Dallas Zoo (@DallasZoo) April 28, 2022

Animals like giraffes and elephants really like pear, elm, photinia, mulberry and pecan. The zoo's website offers photos a list of most-liked foliage as well as answers to a variety of questions.

If you have freshly cut tree trimmings or landscaping, all you have to do is fill out the form on the zoo's website and the zoo staff will coordinate pick-up or drop-off.