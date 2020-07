North Texas gospel singer Kirk Franklin showed his support for local police officers.

‪Our sincere thanks to Kirk Franklin for picking up the check last night for FWPD officers who were dining at a local restaurant. We’ll be sure to pay it forward! ‬‪#BackTheBlue #FortWorth 🇺🇸‬ Posted by Fort Worth Police Officers Association on Sunday, July 5, 2020

The Fort Worth Police Officer Association posted on Facebook, "Our sincere thanks to Kirk Franklin for picking up the check last night for the Fort Worth P-D Officers who were dining at a local restaurant. We'll be sure to pay it forward."