Google Names Frisco Fifth Grader Winner of 2020 ‘Doodle for Google' Contest

Artwork by a fifth grader from Frisco is being displayed on Google's home page Wednesday.

Sharon Sara, a student at Vaughn Elementary, won this year's 'Doodle for Google' contest with her 'Together as One' artwork.

The doodle shows six girls of all different skin colors, hairstyles, and fashion choices standing united.

Sharon said the artwork highlights the importance of inclusion and acceptance.

Sharon's doodle received the most votes out of 54 submissions from students across the country.

She will receive a $30,000 college scholarship, and Vaughn Elementary will receive $50,000.