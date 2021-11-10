Fort Worth

Goodwill to Host ‘Wall Smashing' Event to Kick Off HQ Remodel

Goodwill North Central Texas will host a "wall smashing" on Thursday to kick off the remodel of their new headquarters.

The event, complete with sledgehammers and hardhats, will take place at 10 a.m. at 4200 Airport Freeway in Fort Worth.

Goodwill said the organization expects to serve an additional 35,000 individuals through job training and placement programs during the first five years.

According to Goodwill, the new location will feature a large community room as well as an additional Job Resource Center, and it will be used house Goodwill's VetWorthy program.

Goodwill said the new headquarters will host programs for ex-offenders and re-entry training and expand Goodwill's credentialing programs.

The new facility will allow for additional education for at-risk youth and provide space for innovative classrooms for foster care and independent living skills training, Goodwill said.

