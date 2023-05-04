Goodwill North Central Texas Opens New HQ Funded By Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott

Goodwill North Central Texas opened a new headquarters and career center to better serve the northeast Fort Worth area. A ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday featured representatives from the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce, Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce.

“Education and employment are the only proven pathways out of poverty,” said David Cox, President & CEO of Goodwill North Central Texas in a news release. “Indeed, the need for Goodwill’s services has never been greater and we are excited to expand employment and education services to break the cycle of poverty for those in our community.”

A $10 million donation from philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott in 2020 enabled Goodwill to buy a two-story, 27,718 square foot administration building and a 10,474 square foot single-story building along the frontage road of Texas 121. It was the largest private donation from an individual in the organization’s 70-year history. In November 2021, Goodwill hosted a wall-smashing to kick off the remodel of the building just northeast of downtown Fort Worth.

Administrative staff at 4005 Campus Drive will relocate to the new location to repurpose the space in south Fort Worth to expand existing programs.

The administration building features a large community room, while the single-story building serves as a Career Center and offers additional classroom space for mission services including the North Texas Institute for Career Development, Goodwill’s career school.

With additional training and education space for at-risk youth, innovative classroom space for foster care and independent living skills training, programs for ex-offenders and re-entry training, and expansion of Goodwill’s credentialing programs, the nonprofit expects to hire an additional 56 full-time staff to run new programs and serve an additional 35,000 individuals over the first five years.