Goodbye winter, hello spring? DFW could be done with freezing temperatures

We are less than a month away from the official start of spring (March 20), but this week's forecast suggests that North Texas may already be experiencing early spring. Just a week ago, we were facing record lows, and now mid-April temperatures are expected as we head into March.

So that begs the question: Is DFW done with freezes? It looks like it. There are no forecasted temperatures below freezing in the next two weeks, and statistically, the normal low for this time of year is 43 degrees, meaning it's typical for DFW to experience lows in the 40s at this point in the season.

So far, DFW has observed 30 freezes (temperatures at or below 32 degrees). The average number of freezes in a typical winter is around 34 days. The first freeze occurred on December 6, and the most recent freeze was on February 22.

In comparison, this winter has been very average, with the highest number of freezes recorded being 64 in 1978 and the lowest being 9 in 1931.

If we look at statistics it further reduces our chances, as it's not typical to experience an abundance of freezing temperatures in March. Over the past six years, 2019 holds the top spot with 5 days below freezing. The highest number of freezes in March was 10 days, recorded in 1965. Most years, dating back to 1898, have few, if any, freezing temperatures in March.

What will March 2025 be like?

The start of spring looks like it won't bring more cold temperatures, but rather quite the opposite, according to the Climate Prediction Center's monthly preview. North Texas is forecasted to be in an area with a higher probability of experiencing warmer temperatures and drier conditions than usual.

Stay tuned to our local forecast, and we'll see how March unfolds!

