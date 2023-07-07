Good Samaritans get Dallas family back on road after tire smashes through windshield

A drive east down I-20 is an annual trek for Jenny Pearson to get her kids to summer camp, but what happened last Sunday just outside of Canton was far from the norm.

“There was a sedan in front of us that broke very hard. And when they broke, they swerved very quickly to the right. In doing so, they clipped part of this tire tread that happened to be in the road,” said Jenny Pearson.

Pearson said the two-foot shard of rubber and steel catapulted through her windshield like a missile.

With her 13-year-old in the passenger seat, she pulled off at the nearest exit.

“My hands, my ear, my nose… I didn't even know where all the blood was coming from. But we were trying to figure out what the plan was going to be," she said.

That's when help arrived in the form of strangers.

“She was just bawling, you know? You could tell she was in need or something. Something wasn't right. So I told my wife, I said, ‘Let's pull over there and check on it,'” said Caleb Smalling.

Smalling and his wife Maria said the first order of business was making sure that Pearson and her daughter were OK. The next was figuring out how they could help.

“It just took probably less than five seconds and he looked at me and said, ‘You know what, I own a glass repair company, and I live less than two miles down the road,’” said Pearson.

Within minutes, she said the Smallings returned with Band-Aids, ointment, drinks and their teenage son.

Most notably, they had the exact replacement windshield needed for Pearson’s car.

Some would call it a coincidence.

Pearson saw it as something more.

“It could've ended very differently, very, very differently. So for me personally, for us as a family, it was a God thing, you know?" she said.

Despite her insistence, the Smallings refused to let Pearson pay.

"He has a plan for all of this. You just have to follow it,” said Smalling.

Both have said they hope those who learn about their highway chance encounter take away the importance of spreading kindness.

“We just do the right thing every time, do what we can do to help,” he said.