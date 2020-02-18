Good Samaritan Recognized for Saving Man Who Collapsed in McKinney

A good Samaritan is being praised for her fast actions when she saw a man collapse in McKinney.

Tom Cook, 72, suffered a heart attack.

He fell to the ground on a sidewalk in downtown McKinney on New Years Day.

Jenni Inman saw him collapse and sprinted to his side.

“Immediately stopped and checked for a pulse, no pulse,” Inman said.

Body camera video from a McKinney police officer recorded part of the rescue.

Inman performed hands-only CPR until McKinney EMS arrived.

“When I hit the ground, if Jennifer hadn’t jumped on me in a minute and started CPR I would’ve been gone,” Cook said.

Before a McKinney City Council meeting Tuesday, the two met for the first time since it happened.

The McKinney Fire Department presented Inman with the Civilian Life Saving Award for her quick actions.

Inman didn't do it for a photo opportunity or plaque.

“Anyone can do it. Anyone can help. I hope and pray that if this happens to me someday someone is there to help,” she said.

Cook spent 10 days in the hospital and is continuing to improve.

In the fall, McKinney began to offer a course called "Ready to React."

It teaches the public how to perform hands-only CPR. Click here for more information on the program.