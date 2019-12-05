Good Samaritan Alerts About 30 Residents of Fire at Dallas Townhomes

About 30 residents were unharmed after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Northwest Dallas early Thursday morning. A good Samaritan spotted the flames and took it upon himself to go door-to-door to warn residents about the fire, Dallas Fire-Rescue said.

As a result, everyone was evacuated by the time first responders arrived. Dallas Fire-Rescue got to the location at 12:14 a.m. to the Chase Place Apartments at 3305 Chapel Creek Drive.

Firefighters started extinguishing the flames that were shooting through the roof at the two-story townhome complex. The flames were primarily in the attic space and began to spread toward the opposite end of the building.

The firefighters were able to put out the flames and saved roughly half of the building of townhomes, Dallas Fire-Rescue said.

The American Red Cross was dispatched to the scene to assist approximately 30 displaced residents. Four units were damaged with varying degrees of smoke, water and/or fire damage, Dallas Fire-Rescue said.

Investigators believe the fire originated in the attic space, but the exact cause is undetermined.