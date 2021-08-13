Coppell

Gold Medal Olympian Chiaka Ogbogu to Be Honored in Coppell Parade

Following her team's Olympic win against Brazil, the North Texas Athlete will be celebrated this weekend in Coppell

Coppell's Chiaka Ogbogu and the U.S. women's volleyball team are heading to the Olympics semifinals on Friday.
As Team USA makes their return back home, Coppell-native and Gold Medal Olympian Chiaka Ogbogu is "set" to be honored in her hometown.

The city invites residents and fans to come out with their biggest banners on Saturday, August 14 starting at 9 a.m. to congratulate Ogbogu. The parade will take place in the eastbound lanes of Parkway Blvd. from Buttonwood Ct. to Cowboy Dr. in Coppell.

Raised in Coppell, Ogbogu attended Coppell High School (CHS), where she helped lead the CHS Cowgirls volleyball team to state titles in 2011 and 2012.

The decorated athlete was also named the Gatorade Texas Volleyball Player of the Year in 2012 and played professionally in Italy, Poland and Turkey before joining the U.S. national team in 2018.

The celebration for Ogbogu will continue after the parade. Attendees are encouraged to attend a presentation by Coppell ISD Superintendent Dr. Brad Hunt at the CHS Arena where August 14, 2021 will officially be named "Chiaka Ogbogu Day."

CHS Principal Laura Springer will also recognize Ogbogu as a Coppell Cowgirl Gold Medalist during the indoor celebration.

Drivers in the area are cautioned to take alternate routes as intersections along the roads will close temporarily beginning at 8:50 a.m. and will remain closed until the parade has passed. Westbound Parkway traffic will remain open. and intersections along westbound Parkway Blvd. will be open for right turn only during the parade.

