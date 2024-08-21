Godley ISD and police investigate social media threats to schools

Families in Godley ISD have been on edge after social media threats were sent to some students on Sunday and Monday.

Godley Independent School District and the Johnson County Sheriff's Office said they've identified the person, a juvenile, accused of sending out the first threat Sunday night. In a statement, the district said the individual would not be in school pending further action.

The district then learned about a second threat sent Monday night from a similar but different social media account.

According to a statement from the district, the Godley Police Department in collaboration with the Johnson County Sherriff's Office, discovered the message was sent to a separate Godley High School student.

The district said the investigation into the second message led them to California.

"The FBI and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office interviewed an individual and concluded that any potential threat was mitigated,' said the district in a statement. "he school district will always actively pursue all available measures from the student code of conduct and fully cooperate with law enforcement - including pursuing possible criminal charges - to deter this kind of disruptive behavior. This applies regardless if the individuals involved are students here."

The Godley Police Department stepped up patrols around both the high school and middle school as a precaution over the past couple of days.