godley

Godley 18-Year-Old Dies, Sister and Driver Injured, in ATV Crash: Texas DPS

Payton Herman, 18, was a recent high school graduate of Godley ISD

Texas-DPS-logo
Texas Department of Public Safety

An 18-year-old recent Godley High School graduate was killed in an ATV crash on Saturday, the Texas Department of Public Safety says.

Payton Herman, 18, was a passenger in an all-terrain vehicle that went into a barrow ditch, where it overturned and hit a fence early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The crash happened at around 1:19 a.m. on Bolton Road in Hood County, Texas DPS said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 2 hours ago

Violence Interrupters in Training to Combat Dallas Crime

Fort Worth 2 hours ago

Fort Worth Massage Therapist Tapped for USA Olympics Medical Team

Herman's sister, 21-year-old Caitlin Herman, and the 21-year-old driver of the vehicle, Kayleb Erwin, suffered undisclosed injuries in the accident, authorities said.

All three were transported to Fort Worth hospitals, where Payton Herman died from his injuries.

Godley ISD released a statement Monday mourning the loss of Payton.

"We are heartbroken to hear of the passing of one of our 2021 Godley High School graduates, Payton Herman," the statement said. "We are so thankful for the opportunity to have had Payton as part of our Wildcat family. While we know the entire Godley community is grieving this tragic loss, please keep the Herman family especially close in your thoughts and prayers during this time."

This article tagged under:

godleyTexas Department of Public SafetyGodley ISD
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us