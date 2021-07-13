An 18-year-old recent Godley High School graduate was killed in an ATV crash on Saturday, the Texas Department of Public Safety says.

Payton Herman, 18, was a passenger in an all-terrain vehicle that went into a barrow ditch, where it overturned and hit a fence early Saturday morning, authorities said.

The crash happened at around 1:19 a.m. on Bolton Road in Hood County, Texas DPS said.

Herman's sister, 21-year-old Caitlin Herman, and the 21-year-old driver of the vehicle, Kayleb Erwin, suffered undisclosed injuries in the accident, authorities said.

All three were transported to Fort Worth hospitals, where Payton Herman died from his injuries.

Godley ISD released a statement Monday mourning the loss of Payton.



"We are heartbroken to hear of the passing of one of our 2021 Godley High School graduates, Payton Herman," the statement said. "We are so thankful for the opportunity to have had Payton as part of our Wildcat family. While we know the entire Godley community is grieving this tragic loss, please keep the Herman family especially close in your thoughts and prayers during this time."