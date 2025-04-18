Goats help clear invasive plant species at Bachman Greenbelt in Dallas

If you're out enjoying your Easter weekend around Bachman Greenbelt in Dallas, you won't find the Easter Bunny hiding eggs.

But you will find grazing goats clearing weeds.

“Specifically, we have 280 goats,” Dallas Parks and Recreation Conservation Manager Brett Johnson said.

He explained it's an effort to control the spread of an invasive plant called Privet.

The spread of Privet raised concerns for the ecosystem and nearby communities.

So, the goats are getting a belly full and doing something good all at the same time.

“To help improve the overall visibility to improve the safety out here,” Johnson said. “Secondly, this area was selected just, also we want to make sure we're reducing our fuel loads and ladder fuel in case we ever got a fire going out here.”

For the next 11 days, the goats will cover 16 acres. A shepherd will be on site 24 hours to ensure the goats are safely managed behind an electric fence. No petting is allowed.

Parks and Recreation hoped cleaning out Bachman Greenbelt would also help the park's popularity climb to new heights with the public.

“A lot of that is just because it is so thick a lot of times people are kind of nervous to come out here,” Johnson said. “By using the goats, we're hoping to open it up, make it more user-friendly and also make it more friendly to the native wildlife that's in the area.”