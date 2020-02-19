Globe Life Field Will Be New Home of Airpower Foundation’s Sky Ball

The Airpower Foundation has announced that Globe Life Field in Arlington will be the new home for the upcoming Sky Ball XVIII.

The largest civilian military support event will be held on August 21 and 22.

"We are ecstatic to welcome the Airpower Foundation and their world-famous Sky Ball event to Globe Life Field. The work that the Airpower Foundation does for our military is truly extraordinary and we are honored to be their host for 2020 and beyond." Sean Decker, the Texas Rangers Baseball Club's Executive Vice President of Sports and Entertainment, said.

Sky Ball is the premier fundraising event for the Airpower Foundation and has raised over $20 million since its inception.

The event began as a single evening fundraising dinner and has grown into a weekend of tributes honoring military servicemen and their families.

The weekend-long event will involve educational outreach programs to local schools, a concert dedicated to military servicemen and families on Friday evening, a portrait presentation and luncheon honoring a fallen military hero, and the Sky Ball Gala on Saturday evening.

"The Airpower Foundation has displayed an unwavering commitment when it comes to supporting our military veterans across this great country," Jeff Williams, Mayor of Arlington, said. "The foundation's legacy of recognizing their sacrifices, and taking care of military families, is an inspiration to all Americans. We're incredibly honored to welcome the prestigious Sky Ball to Arlington, the home of the future National Medal of Honor Museum, and we're grateful for the instrumental leadership of Airpower Chairman Sid Eppes for helping us showcase why The American Dream City has a patriotic spirit that's second to none."

"We couldn't be more excited with this opportunity to host our 18th annual event at the brand-new ballpark with the Texas Rangers," Sid Eppes, Chairman of the Airpower Foundation, said. "This extraordinary new venue will allow us to raise more funds than ever before, making an even larger impact for the lives of our nation's military, veterans, wounded, their families, and the families of our fallen military heroes."