Globe Life Field is hosting nearly 50 college and high school graduation ceremonies over the next month.

This will be the second consecutive year the baseball park will serve as the location to honor thousands of graduating seniors.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This year, Globe Life Field hosted its first college graduations in park history.

From May 13-15, the University of Texas at Arlington held eight different ceremonies to recognize the classes of 2020 and 2021. The university postponed all 2020 graduation ceremonies due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Globe Life Field is also hosting 43 high school graduations for 19 different school districts from May 24 to June 13.

Approximately 40,000 graduating seniors are expected to receive diplomas at Globe Life Field.

In 2020, Globe Life Field hosted 60 high school graduation ceremonies, marking the first public events hosted in the newly constructed baseball park. More than 25,000 graduating seniors walked the stage from 19 North Texas high school districts.

The first public event ever held at Globe Life Field was the graduation for Irving's Jack E. Singley Academy on May 29, 2020.

According to Globe Life Field officials, enhanced safety and health measures will be in place for all 2021 graduation ceremonies. The concession stands will be open during all graduation ceremonies, officials said.

Masks will be required for all attendees except when actively eating or drinking at their seats, and hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the ballpark.

Globe Life Field will be cashless, and only credit cards will be accepted at concession stands and retail locations. Social distancing will be enforced in concession lines and retail locations, facility officials said.

Only single compartment purses and wallets smaller than 5" x 9" will be allowed. Larger bags will be permitted if they must be carried for medical reasons or are manufactured diaper bags that accompany infants and young children, officials said.

Facility officials said they will work with each school and school district to implement additional health and safety guidelines specific to their events.