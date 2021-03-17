Globe Life Field Community Vaccination Center Moving to Esports Stadium Arlington

The COVID-19 Community Vaccination Center, currently operating at Globe Life Field, is moving to Esports Stadium Arlington.

Beginning on Thursday, anyone who received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at Globe Life Field will be scheduled to receive their second dose at Esports Stadium.

According to the City of Arlington, the transition will not cause a delay in scheduling the second appointment.

The Community Vaccination Center is expected to administer more than 10,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week, plus thousands of second doses, the City of Arlington said.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Center has vaccinated more than 57,000 adults since it opened on Feb. 24.

The City of Arlington said that after transitioning operations to Esports Stadium Arlington, the Center will move to AT&T Stadium in the coming weeks.

The Arlington Fire Department will continue with administrative oversight at Esports Stadium, even after this transition occurs.

Last week, the fire department vaccinated more than 4,400 teachers, school administrators, and support staff at Esports Stadium, including 2,600 Arlington ISD employees.

The site also administered nearly 4,000 second doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Registration for both sites is being organized by Tarrant County Public Health.

For additional vaccine eligibility and registration information, click here.