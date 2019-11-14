Panel Discussion to Focus on Fort Worth Urban Development

Thursday marks the beginning of Global Entrepreneurship Week in 170 countries worldwide. More than 50 of the 5,000 events planned across the world will take place in Fort Worth.

Several locations across the city will host events dedicated to growing business.

One event, "Global Entrepreneurship Week: Igniting Urban Cores - Developing an Entrepreneurial Ethos," will focus on building momentum for East and Southeast Fort Worth.

Organizers said the panel discussion will focus on pioneers who are unafraid to tackle new development in urban centers.

Chestney Smith Muhammed owns Chef Ches’ Kitchen Express on East Rosedale. He is excited to see a focus on his neighborhood.

"We need it, because we are underrepresented," Muhammed said.

Muhammed said there is limitless possibility in these neighborhoods and the "urban dollar" should not be underestimated.

"We have money, because we have money to spend outside the neighborhood," Muhammed said. "We are trying to keep it inside and recycle it and we can best recycle it by establishing businesses that best support our neighborhood needs."

Muhammed would like to see the city provide small business grants and seminars for would-be business owners in the community.

A complete list of events and registration information is available at the Global Entrepreneurship Week Fort Worth website.

Highlighted events include: