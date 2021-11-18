Glenn Heights Police Department Searching for Two Endangered Missing Women: Police

The Glenn Heights Police Department is searching for two missing 22-year-old women that officers say are endangered.
April Carrier is described as a white female who is 5'2" and weighs approximately 135 pounds, police say.
According to police, Carrier has been diagnosed with a cognitive disability. She has brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing black spandex pants with a white stripe and pink Nike size 7 tennis shoes.
The Glenn Heights Police Department is also searching for Judith Tidwell, who is described as a white female who is 5'5" and weighs approximately 189 pound, police said.
Police said Tidwell has also been diagnosed with a cognitive disability. She has brown hair, blue eyes, last seen wearing a turquoise shirt, khaki slacks, and black/white Nike size 5 tennis shoes.
The two missing women were last seen together on foot at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at 1701 S. Beckley Road in Glenn Heights.
Law enforcement officials said they believe the disappearance of the endangered missing women poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.
If you have any information regarding the endangered missing persons, contact the Glenn Heights Police Department at 972-223-3478.