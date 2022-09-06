Glen Whitley, Dan Patrick Trade Shots After GOP Judge Endorses Democrat for Lt. Gov.

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley and Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick are taking shots at each other on Twitter after the county's leading Republican says he's endorsing Patrick's challenger, Democrat Mike Collier, this November.

Whitley, the traditionally red county's GOP judge, said Sunday he was throwing his support behind Collier because the Houston businessman was someone who understood local control and because the incumbent has repeatedly blamed local officials for high property tax bills.

I am honored and proud to earn the support of Judge Glen Whitley, who has served the people of Tarrant County for more than a decade. We may be of different parties but we both care deeply about the people of Texas. And as Lt. Governor, I will be a partner with our cities and counties so that we can build a state where our children can have dreams as big as Texas. Mike Collier, Democratic candidate for Texas lieutenant governor

Patrick responded to the announcement Sunday afternoon on Twitter saying the Republican judge "doesn't get it" and that Whitley made Tarrant County property taxes among the highest in the state.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

"It’s no surprise Judge Whitley, who made Tarrant County property taxes among the highest in Texas, doesn’t get it. People are being taxed out of their homes by big spending local governments. Collier and Whitley are two-of-a-kind, tax hiking, big spenders," Patrick said.

Whitley responded to Patrick's tweet, telling the lieutenant governor to check his figures.

"Lt Gov, you might want to check your numbers. Out of 254 counties in TX, only 6 collect less prop tax per citizen than Tarrant. If the state paid for its responsibilities, we’d be even lower. We need a leader who understands numbers & works with local officials to solve problems," Whitley said.

The judge then sent out several other tweets saying high property tax bills received by Tarrant County residents could be laid at the feet of state government and that those bills have "skyrocketed" under Patrick's leadership.

"Lots of talk this weekend about property taxes. Under Lt Gov Patrick’s leadership, property tax bills have skyrocketed. Local leaders aren’t the problem - it’s the state not paying their fair share to educate our children and pay for their public safety responsibilities," Whitley tweeted.

The judge tweeted several more times saying Texans are being taxed twice for services the state is responsible for but that they're not paying for.

"For example, we have adults in our jails who have been sentenced to the state prison, but the state isn’t taking them. The county isn’t going to release them, obviously, so we continue to foot the bill. This is just one example," Whitley tweeted. "Our local property taxes are paying for state responsibilities. And instead of partnership we get rhetoric. We need leadership in Austin. If Lt Gov Patrick really wanted lower taxes, the state wouldn’t have so much money sitting in its bank account - it would be in yours."

While Whitley is a Republican and Tarrant County has historically voted red, it has turned purple in recent years with voters choosing Beto O'Rourke over Ted Cruz in 2018 and narrowly taking Joe Biden over Donald Trump in 2020.

Whitley, who announced in June 2021 that he would not seek reelection this year, will leave office on Dec. 31. Tarrant County voters will select a new judge in November.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. The last day to register to vote in the election is Oct. 11 and the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot is Oct. 28. Early voting begins Oct. 24. and runs through Friday, Nov. 4.