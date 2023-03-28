‘Give Me Some Kind of Peace': Mother, Police Plead for Help in Death of 19-Year-Old Woman Found Under Bridge

A North Texas mother is sharing her grief and plea for justice in the death of her daughter.

Janeecia “Nene” Mason, 19, of Bedford-Euless, vanished from North Dallas on March 17, according to her family.

Police found Mason’s body almost a week later, 27 miles away underneath a bridge in Fort Worth.

According to Fort Worth Police, someone called police last Thursday morning at around 9 after spotting a body under a bridge in the 300 block of Precinct Line Road next to the Trinity River.

Officers responded and found the body of a woman. She was later identified through fingerprints as Mason, according to her mother, Barbara Taylor.

“I don’t know what happened, but I want to know how did she go from one place to another,” she asked.

Taylor says she last heard from her daughter March 17. Mason, she says, told her she would be returning home and was going to "get her life together."

Mason wanted to go to school to become a nail technician.

Taylor says she later learned her daughter was at a North Dallas motel with friends when she got into a red car and never returned. The 19-year-old was last seen wearing a black jean jacket and black leggings, according to police.

How Mason ended up dead and under a bridge 27 miles away is still a mystery.

Fort Worth Police say the victim’s body showed no visible signs of trauma. Detectives are still awaiting the results of an autopsy.

Taylor says she’s tried gathering information from her daughter’s friends.

“I ask names, these kids they don’t give you names,” she said.

Taylor wants a female who was with Mason to come forward “and speak because my daughter wasn’t in Fort Worth. She was in Dallas,” Taylor said.

Funeral services will be held Saturday in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Friends and family will gather for a balloon release Thursday at 4:15 at Trinity High School’s softball field. Mason graduated there in 2022.

“Please if you find it in your heart, in your soul, in your spirit, please let me know something to give me some kind of peace,” said Taylor. “If you know anything, I don’t see how you can walk around and even live with it.”

Anyone with any information is asked to please contact us at 817-392-4404 or 817-392-4411.

Report # 230021336.

ONLINE: An online fundraiser was launched to help Taylor and her family with funeral expenses.