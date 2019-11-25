Girl Scouts Suggest Hugging Guidelines for the Holidays

Girl_Scouts_Suggest_New_Hugging_Guidelines

Visiting family, seeing, and even meeting, relatives is a holiday tradition, but the Girl Scouts say hugging should not be a requirement.

The Girl Scouts said they supported allowing a girl to choose whether or not she wants to hug anyone, even if they are a relative.

It's important to remind parents that girls do not owe anyone a hug," said Hilary St. John, girl programs manager with Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas. "They do not owe anyone physical affection as a way of expressing gratitude."

The Girl Scouts encouraged parents to remind girls they can say, "Thank you," or express affection in other ways, including verbally or through a high-five.

