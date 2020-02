A Girl Scouts troop in Richardson is taking donations to send 5,000 boxes of cookies to send to service members aboard the USS Eishenhower.

According to one of the organizers, the Girl Scouts organization sends cookies to military bases but does not send them to deployed troops.

The hope of the organization is to make sure sailors receive something from home. To learn more and how you can help, click here https://cookies4ussike.com/