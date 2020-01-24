Girl Scouts Boot Design Win $10K in Art Competition

Three nonprofit organizations put it all on the line in an art competition where the grand prize was a $10,000 donation from sponsor Reliant.

The Boots for Fort Worth Art Contest at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo tested the artistic talents of kids with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tarrant County, Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County and Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains.

Each group was challenged with designing a boot that was creative and spoke to the organization's mission.

Big Brothers Big Sisters covered its boot in pictures of bigs and littles in the program. A faux rope ladder glued to the boot calf demonstrated how the program's mentoring leads to building futures, positive outcomes and kids who can become world changers.

Kids with the Boys and Girls clubs used the the theme of One Step at A Time for their boot. They took notes in the shape of Texas and wrote messages of how the program teaches them to give back to the community.

The Girls Scouts glued rhinestones and badges to their boot to drive home the point that the program gives girls courage, confidence and character to make the world a better place.

It was a tough competition but in the end judges Jay Novacek, a former player for the Dallas Cowboys, western artist Teal Blake and NBC 5's Deborah Ferguson picked the Girl Scouts as Best in Show and the winner of the $10,000 donation. Reliant named the other two runners up and donated $5,000 to each nonprofit.

The boots will remain on display in aisle 700N of the Amon Carter Exhibits Hall through the end of the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo on Saturday, Feb. 8.

