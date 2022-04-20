Arlington

Girl Scout Troops Learn Lessons in Safety From Arlington Police

The Arlington Police Department hosted the girls and gave them a glimpse at what their future could be

By Deborah Ferguson

Some little girls in Arlington discovered something good when they visited the police department the other day.

Troop leader and mom Erin Heinz arranged a field trip for her Brownie and Daisy troops from the Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains. The girls got the VIP treatment as they learned how to stay safe and what to do in an emergency.

What made the lessons stick was the presenters - 11 female officers, detectives, dispatchers and firefighters.

Tim Ciesco with APD says, "Empowering girls is at the heart of what the girl scouts do, and we felt it was important for them to see that girls can be great first responders."

