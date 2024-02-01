Girl, 9, killed in multi-vehicle crash involving Princeton ISD school bus

A 9-year-old girl was killed Wednesday afternoon in a multi-vehicle car crash involving a Princeton ISD school bus, the Texas Department of Public Safety says.

In an updated crash report, the DPS confirmed Thursday that four vehicles were involved in Wednesday's crash including the school bus. The other three vehicles were a Jeep Wrangler, a Chevy Express 3500 commercial truck and a Nissan Versa.

All four vehicles were on the two-lane Long Bridge between the towns of Lucas and Branch Wednesday afternoon when the crash occurred at about 3:45 p.m.

The DPS identified the person killed in the crash as a 9-year-old girl riding with her 41-year-old mother in the Nissan. The girl's mother was hospitalized in McKinney with non-incapacitating injuries. One other person was injured in the crash, the 20-year-old driver of the Jeep who was hospitalized for minor injuries.

There were nine children on the school bus along with the bus driver and none reported any injuries. The driver of the Chevy Express was also not injured in the crash.

The Texas DPS, which is leading the investigation into the crash, has not yet said what led to the fatal collision.