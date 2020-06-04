Girl, 8, Air Lifted to Hospital After Being Pulled From Neighborhood Pond

An 8-year-old girl was taken by air ambulance to a local hospital after being pulled from a pond in Forney Thursday.

The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office said the girl, who has autism, was reported missing at about 12:45 p.m. in the Windmill Farms neighborhood. She was later found in a pond and pulled from the water by firefighters and a dive team.

The girl's condition is not known. She was first placed in an ambulance and then later transferred to a Careflite helicopter for transport to a hospital.

It's not year clear how the girl came to be in the water.