Girl, 14, Rescued From Dallas Sex Trafficking Operation, DHS Says

The North Texas Trafficking Task Force rescued a 14-year-old girl from a Dallas motel Sunday and arrested a man they say was forcing her to have sex for money.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by NBC 5, investigators received information that a possible victim of human trafficking was being held at the Comfort Inn and Suites at 7815 LBJ Freeway in Dallas.

A Homeland Security Investigations undercover agent talked with the girl who said she was in room 211 with another woman.

Agents spotted a man they identified as Anthony Lennell Acy, who rented room 211, attempting to leave the motel in a Hyundai sedan and placed him under arrest.

HSI agents then went to room 211 and rescued the two women found inside, one of whom was 14-years-old.

The teen was transferred to the Child Advocacy Center in Dallas and interviewed where she told forensic investigators Acy ordered her to have sex for money in both Texas and California since Dec. 30, 2020.

She said she was forced to earn $1,000 a day and that she was forced to give all of the money to Acy. She claimed the man physically assaulted her on multiple occasions, deprived her of food and shelter and forced her to take narcotics.

The teenager said Acy posted advertisements for her on multiple websites. HSI agents reviewed those advertisements and said they contained lists of sexual acts along with provocative photos of the teen in "scanty clothing."

Information about the second woman was not provided.

Acy is facing a charge of child sex trafficking. It's not clear if he's obtained an attorney.

If found guilty, Acy faces at least 10 years in prison due to the victim's age. The Department of Justice says that "defendants who are convicted under this statute are also required to pay restitution to their victims for any losses they caused."