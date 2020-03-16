Haltom City

Girl, 12, Shot in Back Inside Haltom City Home

A 12-year-old Haltom City girl was hospitalized in serious condition early Monday morning after being shot in her back, police say.

According to a police news release, officers found the girl wounded in a bathroom about 3:30 a.m. inside a home along the 5300 block of Ira Street North. She was taken by paramedics to Cook Children's Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

Witnesses told police the suspect, a 20-year-old man, was in an adjacent bedroom when he opened fire into the closet, sending the bullet through the wall and into the bathroom where the girl had been.

Detectives were in contact with the man and are attempting to get him to surrender at the police department for an interview, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and further information would be released as it becomes available, police said.

Haltom City
