The giraffe herd at the Dallas Zoo has grown by one.

A male giraffe calf was born on Sunday, May 2 to parents Katie and Tebogo.

The baby giraffe's name is Kendi, which means "the loved one." He stands over six feet tall and weighs 161 pounds.

According to the Dallas Zoo, Kendi and his mother are bonding behind the scenes until the zoo can safely reopen its gates.