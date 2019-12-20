Dallas

Gift Wrapping Secrets From an Expert

By Laura Harris

Dallas-based Gift Wrap Creations created "The Queen B" design for a cast member of Bravo's "Real Housewives of Dallas."
Anita Ivanvevic, founder of Dallas Gift Wrap Creations, has found a way to take gift wrapping to the next level. During her busiest time of the year, she took a little bit of time to not only show us some of her amazing creations, but also gave us all some tips on how to be better wrappers!

 “I started it because I saw a void in the market for a pick-up and delivery gift wrapping service,” said Ivanvevic. “Literally, you can order any and everything on demand, gift wrapping services aren’t any different. While we are a storefront, it truly is all about convenience to the client.”

Ivanvevic said she prides herself on doorstep back to doorstep service.

“You don’t have to leave your home or office to have your gifts wrapped. We pick up, wrap and then deliver. The wrapped gifts either go back to the client, hand delivered to the recipient within the DFW area or ship on the client’s behalf,” said Ivanvevic.

ONLINE: Dallas Gift Wrap Creations

