Giant crowd confronts Dallas City Council on what to include in public improvement borrowing plan

Like homeowners with limited income, the City of Dallas borrows money to solve big problems it can not tackle all at once.

The current needs list is over $17 billion! But, the city can only afford to borrow $1.1 billion in a 2024 public improvement bond referendum.

For months, a citizen task force appointed by the Dallas City Council held meetings around the city for resident input on what should be included.

Wednesday, council members had their first opportunity to debate the task force recommendations and a counter proposal from the staff of City Manager T.C. Broadnax.

“Everything is important. We know the needs are endless,” Councilman Chad West said.

The city council chambers were jammed with 133 speakers who signed up to sound off about their priorities for the borrowing plan.

Members of the Dallas Housing Coalition wanted $200 million to help promote more new affordable dwellings in the city where housing cost has been soaring.

“Texans over age 65 who are on fixed income can’t afford necessary costs like health care as they spend more on rent and housing payments,” housing coalition member Lisa Marshall said.

Parks are also a resident priority.

Mayor Eric Johnson led the Dallas Parks Coalition that supported a very large $350 million for parks.

The task force recommended spending more on streets.

“You’re going to have to do the tough thing which is to increase your funding in streets and infrastructure, increase your funding in facilities, all of the facilities, public safety, arts and culture,” task force committee member Courtney Spellcy said.

Supporters of the Arts called for money to maintain and repair 15 city buildings.

“There is nothing shiny and new. We are simply taking care of what we’ve got, protecting an investment that is already paying off,” AT+T Performing Arts Center representative Chris Heinbaugh said.

Assistant Dallas City Manager Robert Perez said staff tried to stay close to the citizens task force recommendation with staff plan that increased street and transportation spending to $532 million, about half the $1.1 billion total.

“We moved some money around, as I mentioned, ‘hunger games.’ What can we fit into each proposition while addressing all the needs that we have,” Perez said.

As the city council debate finally began, members said they needed evidence to show voters that borrowed funds can make a real difference in solving city problems, for instance, on housing.

“That’s going to eat away, it’s going to move the needle, towards that place where people can’t afford to live in Dallas at all price points,” Council Member Jayne Schultz said.

Council Member Cara Mendelsohn questioned the need to solve a major Police and Fire Pension Fund problem that could involve a city cash infusion of up to $400 million.

Mendelsohn suggested the bond referendum may need to be delayed until November to be sure a solution can also be reached on the pension issue.

If the city sticks with a May bond referendum for voters, the final decision on what is included must be approved by the City Council by February.

More wrangling is ahead.