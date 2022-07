This might be a good time to stock up on books.

Grand Prairie’s Friends of the Library will host a summer clearance sale this month, with 25-cent hardback and paperback books, puzzles, audiobooks and more.

Sale times at the Main Library at 901 Conover Drive are:

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 14

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 15

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 16