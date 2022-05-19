George W. Bush Compares Zelenskyy to Churchill, Calls Iraq Invasion Unjustified in Gaffe

Former President George W. Bush compared Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Winston Churchill while commenting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine at an event at the Bush Center on Wednesday.

“The way countries conduct elections is indicative of how their leaders treat their own people, and how nations behave toward other nations,” Bush said. “And nowhere is this on display more clearly than Ukraine.

Bush said Zelenskyy is "the Churchill of the 21st century” and a "cool little guy."

During his address, Bush had an unfortunate slip up while talking about Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion, replacing Ukraine with Iraq.

Speaking in Dallas this afternoon, former President George. W Bush made a significant verbal slip-up while discussing the war in Ukraine.



He tried referencing what he described as the “wholly unjustified and brutal invasion” — but said Iraq, instead of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/tw0VNJzKmE — Michael Williams (@michaeldamianw) May 19, 2022

“The result is an absence of checks and balances in Russia, and the decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq,” Bush said. The former president immediately grimaced and said, “I mean, of Ukraine.” Another second later, Bush quietly mumbled, "Iraq, too," before blaming the gaffe on his age.

