George W. Bush

George W. Bush Compares Zelenskyy to Churchill, Calls Iraq Invasion Unjustified in Gaffe

bush-center-03
Peter Aaron - Otto for Robert A.M. Stern Architects

Former President George W. Bush compared Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Winston Churchill while commenting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine at an event at the Bush Center on Wednesday.

“The way countries conduct elections is indicative of how their leaders treat their own people, and how nations behave toward other nations,” Bush said. “And nowhere is this on display more clearly than Ukraine.

Bush said Zelenskyy is "the Churchill of the 21st century” and a "cool little guy."

During his address, Bush had an unfortunate slip up while talking about Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion, replacing Ukraine with Iraq.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

“The result is an absence of checks and balances in Russia, and the decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq,” Bush said. The former president immediately grimaced and said, “I mean, of Ukraine.” Another second later, Bush quietly mumbled, "Iraq, too," before blaming the gaffe on his age.

Read more on the statements made by the former president and the event at the Bush Center in this report from Michael Williams and our partners at the Dallas Morning News.

This article tagged under:

George W. BushVladimir PutinUkraine-Russia WarVolodymyr ZelenskyyDallasNews
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us