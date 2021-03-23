Veteran Actor George Segal Dies at 87

“The family is devastated to announce that this morning George Segal passed away due to complications from bypass surgery," his wife said in a statement.

By Heather Navarro

Veteran actor George Segal, an Oscar nominee known for his roles in "The Goldbergs," "Look Who's Talking," and "Just Shoot Me!" has died at age 87, his family said Tuesday.

Segal's wife Sonia confirmed his death.

“The family is devastated to announce that this morning George Segal passed away due to complications from bypass surgery," she said in a statement.

Segal was nominated for an Oscar his supporting role in "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" in 1966. He also won two Golden Globes.

