George Schrader, Former City Manager Who Helped Shape Dallas' Landmarks, Dies of COVID Complications

George R. Schrader, who served as Dallas city manager for most of the 1970s and played key roles in the development of several city landmarks such as Reunion Tower and the DFW International Airport, died Thursday. He was 89.

Schrader died around 3 a.m. at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Plano from complications related to COVID-19, according to Cheryl Ewing Rozes, his stepdaughter. Both he and his wife, Barbara Schrader, were diagnosed with the virus in mid-December.

His wife remained hospitalized Thursday in Plano with COVID-19. Doctors said George was recovering from the virus about a week after his diagnoses, Ewing Rozes said, but his health later declined, and at some point he also contracted pneumonia, she said.

