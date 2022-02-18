Drivers are not happy with what they see at the gas pump these days.

"It's ridiculous," driver John Mena said.

"My feeling about these gas prices, they’re outrageous out here," Andre Homer said.

Texas is faring better than others. According to AAA, the national average is $3.52 a gallon. The Texas average is under that at $3.22

Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Denton counties see prices higher than the state average.

Oil and gas expert and CEO of King Operating Corporation of Dallas said part of the blame is the Russia Ukraine unrest driving up the barrel prices of oil.

"Two, three, four dollars, five dollars maybe on the Russia situation with Ukraine and them fighting and you never know about president Putin," King Operating founder and CEO Jay Young said.

That uncertainty combined with the usual increase in demand from drivers in the summer is why Young expects prices to rise even more.

"By next winter prices may start softening up a little bit I believe,” Young said. “But right now, it's just going to take some time because we don't have the oil on the markets. Our inventories are low here in the United States is low and we need to get that back."

That leaves drivers with few options going forward.

"If I got to pay the gas to drive out here I got to pay it," Mena said.

"I think we might have to get some electric cars or something around here and charge them up like we charge our phones," Homer said.