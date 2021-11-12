Gas Leak Forces Evacuation of Entire Henderson Co. Town

The Henderson County Sheriff's Department is currently working to evacuate the entire town of Eustace due to a large gas leak.

The gas leak is in the Purtis Creek area of Van Zandt County, which is about seven miles away from Eustace.

The Henderson County Senior Citizens building is currently open for anyone who may need shelter.

The Kaufman County Office of Emergency Management tells NBC DFW that the Mabank Fire Department has responded to a gas leak, but no further details were provided.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available. Refresh this page often for the very latest information.