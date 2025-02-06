Gas leak forces precautionary evacuation of Saginaw neighborhood

A construction crew damaged a natural gas pipeline Thursday, forcing a precautionary evacuation of a Saginaw neighborhood.

Atmos Energy told NBC 5 that the crew was working near the intersection of Knowles Drive and Normandy Lane when they hit the line. Atmos said the crew was not working on the gas line or on behalf of the utility when the line was struck.

The Saginaw Fire Department issued a precautionary evacuation of residents.

NBC 5's Texas Sky Ranger flew over the neighborhood and saw workers digging underneath a sidewalk beside a home. Men were also seen digging at a second location a block away.

Atmos said technicians are in the area repairing the gas line.

Residents of the neighborhood may experience delays.

Atmos said, "The most common cause of outside natural gas leaks is digging or construction that disturbs natural gas pipelines. If you nick, scrape, or dent a natural gas pipeline, call 911 and then call Atmos Energy’s emergency number at 866-322-8667 so we can inspect the pipeline and make any needed repairs. Even minor damage can weaken a pipeline and lead to a future leak."