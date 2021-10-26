Fort Worth

Gas Leak Closes Some Streets in Downtown Fort Worth

Two blocks in downtown Fort Worth have been shut down after a gas leak was reported, according to the fire department.

A large gas line was hit by construction equipment at the 500 block of Taylor Street.

All foot and vehicle traffic has been shut down in a 2 block radius.

Residents and visitors in the area are being evacuated to Sundance Square, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department.

The fire department is asking the public to avoid the area.

Atmos is on the scene to shut the gas line off.

