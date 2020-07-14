Garland's Animal Service and Police Departments Team Up to Save Abused Animals

Garland Animal Services has teamed up with the Garland Police Department to ensure individuals are held accountable for cruel treatment of animals.

The partnership has existed since January, and Garland Animal Services has removed approximately 13 animals from cruelty cases, which have led to three arrests and two pending arrest warrants.

According to Garland Animal Services, an Animal Cruelty Division within Garland Animal Services has been developed to stop the cycle of animal cruelty.

This new division will respond to abuse and cruelty cases, and it will work with the Garland Police Department to use training and innovation to help bring perpetrators of animal cruelty to justice.

Garland Animal Services said one specific animal rescued through the partnership was a four-month-old mixed breed dog who had a will to live.

He was abandoned in a wire cage without food or water. He was skin and bones and could barely walk or bark. Now weeks later, the shelter staff has nursed him back to health and has spoiled him rotten.

The veterinarian at the shelter fell in love with the little guy, adopted him and named him Captain after Captain America.

"I just felt like he was a victorious little dog that thank God somebody reported him and we were able to get him help, and he just seems so strong," Dr. Autumn Paul said.

Captain's rescue and recovery has even earned the status of shelter mascot.