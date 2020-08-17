Garland Resident Claims $1 Million Scratch Ticket Prize

A Garland resident claimed a prizewinning scratch ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery game Multiplier Spectacular.

The ticket was purchased at 1 Star Beverage, located at 510 North Plano Road, in Garland.

The winner claimed the second of three top prizes worth $1 million from this game, and has chosen to remain anonymous.

Multiplier Spectacular offers more than $100 million in total prizes, including over one million prizes between $50 and $1,000.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.48, including breakeven prizes.