Garland Police Warn of Suspected Thieves Posing As Utility Workers

Garland police received a report of a theft where alleged thieves told a resident her water might be contaminated with COVID-19.

According to Garland police, the men convinced the resident it was necessary to enter the home to conduct an inspection. Instead, they're suspected of going through her belongings and stealing jewelry.

"During this pandemic, we are all looking for ways to ensure our families are kept safe. Criminals, however, are using this pandemic to take advantage of others," a police spokesman said in a news release.

All utility or city department employees will wear distinct uniforms and ID badges, and Garland police advised to not let anybody in unless a visit is scheduled.

"These suspects are using manipulating tactics to take advantage of innocent people. Don’t let these criminals fool you!" police said.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information that can help identify the suspects can call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.