Garland police thank TxDOT for grant that allowed more officers to be on DWI patrol during holidays

Officer Felicia Pegues with the Garland Police Department explains why they participate in the state-wide "Drink. Drive. Go to jail.," initiative.

“You know during our Christmas and new holiday it’s a little bit busier and we can anticipate that some will be celebrating and using alcohol,” Garland Police Officer Felicia Pegues said.

They watch area roads closely during holidays for impaired drivers. They did it in December for Christmas and New Year's Eve and released these numbers.

Garland police made 26 DWI arrests. There were 98 other citations for speeding, other violations, and warnings.

Pegues said that number was aided by extra money for the department through TxDOT's Impaired Driving Mobilization Grant.

“The grant is through TxDOT and what they do is allow us the funds to allow additional officers on the streets,” Pegues said. “Patrol officers on the street can be busy and overwhelmed so this allows additional officers in addition to patrol to go out and specifically target just DWI offenses.”

TxDOT said several other police departments in our area took advantage of the grant money. Dallas, Fort Worth, DeSoto, Lake Worth, Jacksboro and Willow Park were among them.

Despite extra officers on the ground doing their part, Pegues said citizens need to do the smart thing on their part.

“There are too many alternatives like rideshare options to where you don’t have to drive under the influence,” Pegues said. “Plan ahead if you do plan on drinking. Make sure you have a designated driver.”