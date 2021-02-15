Garland Police Searching for Woman, 81, Missing Since Sunday

Garland police are asking for help finding an 81-year-old woman not heard from since before noon Sunday.

Police said Melania Nyajana was last heard from between 10:30 a.m. and noon and that she is believed to have left her apartment on foot.

Nyajana is Black, about 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds with a medium build. She has very short grey/black hair with brown eyes. Police said she was wearing traditional-style African clothing and a head wrap.

Nyajana does not speak English and takes medication.

The temperatures Sunday were below freezing with heavy snowfall.

If anyone knows the Nyajana's location they are asked to call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.