Garland Police Searching for 20-Year-Old in Connection With Aggravated Assault, Manslaughter

The Garland Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection with an aggravated assault incident that took place on Monday.

According to Garland police, officers responded to a weapons disturbance in the 1000 block of Mars Drive at approximately 5 p.m.

Police said the incident occurred when a male pointed a gun at a female.

Officers believe that the male suspect and female knew one another, police said.

According to police, when officers arrived, the male fled the scene and was tracked to the 1000 block of Manitoba.

Police said the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Rodney Hudson, was not found.

A warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon has been issued for his arrest, police said.

According to police, Hudson is also wanted on a manslaughter charge from 2018.

Police said anyone with information regarding Hudson's whereabouts is asked to call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840. Tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers.

