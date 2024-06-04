Garland police search for missing man possibly swept away by flash flood in North Texas

A North Texas family is searching for a man who was last seen near a creek in Garland before a heavy downpour.

It's been three days since she last saw her boyfriend near a garland creek. Still, for Stacy Simpson, it’s as if time has stood still.

"It was sprinkling at first. Then it started coming harder. The ground was already saturated, so the culvert filled up a lot quicker,” said Simpson.

As an afternoon downpour moved in Saturday, Simpson searched for shelter nearby. She says 50-year-old Gerrad Kelley stayed behind near Pleasant Valley Road and Shalimar Drive.

"I was there for five or 10 minutes, and I came back. That's when I got that video. The water was up higher than I've ever seen it,” she said.

It was only then that she realized while his bike and shoes remained behind, Kelley was gone.

“I just don't want to think of him out here. I just don't know where he's at,” said Simpson.

Saturday, Garland police said officers conducted an extensive search of the area with both helicopters and drones.

Days later, the creek is again quiet. Friends are helping Simpson continue the search downstream where she fears rushing water carried her partner of eight years.

“I love him so much,” she said.

The family describes Kelley as 5'6" and approximately 170 lbs. He has brown hair, a grey beard and tattoos on both his finger and wrist.

While Simpson waits for officials to do more, she says she's not giving up.

"We'll just keep looking until we find him,” said Simpson.

Kelley was last seen wearing black shorts and a grey "Army" t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Garland Police.