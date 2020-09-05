Garland Police Search for Missing 11-Year-Old

Garland police are searching for an 11-year-old girl who was last seen Friday night.

Karen Morales, 11, was walking in the 3300 block of West Walnut Street around 9:00 p.m. when she was last seen, Garland police said.

Police said it was believed she left with a juvenile male.

Morales is diagnosed with bipolar disorder, according to police.

Morales stands 4 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds, police said. She has short brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black pants and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840 or call 911.