Garland Police Request Public's Help Identifying Suspect in Road Rage Incident

The Garland Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in identifying a suspect in a road rage incident.

According to Garland police, officers responded to a gunshot wound in the 5700 Block of Lavon Drive on Thursday shortly before 9:30 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found a male inside a blue Honda suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he is in stable condition, police said.

During the investigation, officers learned that the victim was the front passenger of the Honda while his wife was driving. They were traveling northbound on Lavon Drive near Buckingham Road at the time of the incident.

The victim's wife informed police that there was an accident blocking the two right lanes of traffic just south of Buckingham, so she was forced to change lanes, police said.

According to police, while the victim's wife was changing lanes, she cut off silver Dodge Ram truck. The driver of the truck subsequently began tailgating the Honda.

Police said officers were told that the suspect pointed a handgun out of the driver's window and fired multiple shots, striking the victim.

The suspect was last seen near Lavon Drive and George Bush Freeway.

Police said they believe the suspect may have initially fired at the victim near Lavon and Buckingham where officers were investigating the accident.

The suspect is described as a heavyset male with no facial hair, police said. The vehicle is believed to be a silver Dodge Ram four-door pickup.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.